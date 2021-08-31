JPD forced to repay at least $155K in body camera grant money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department recently had to repay more than half of a $300,000 grant awarded to the city to purchase body cameras, after it was found out the funds were used on unauthorized expenses.

The city recently returned $155,000 in grant money, more than half of a $300,000 matching grant body-worn camera grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

JPD received the grant in 2018 to help outfit patrol officers with body cameras. In all, 271 devices were purchased, according to JPD Public Safety Administrator Trivia Jones.

Jones explained why the city had to repay the amount at the council’s Tuesday meeting.

“As a stipulation of the grant, we could not use any of those funds to pay for storage. Because $155,000 of what we paid was for storage, and it was spelled out it was for storage... they disallowed the expense and we had to return the money,” Jones told the council.

Jones did not say who the cameras were purchased from. She said that along with the cameras, the city purchased three years of cloud storage to store data recorded from the devices.

It was unclear if additional funds had to be returned and what for. Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks asked about “approximately $167,000″ in grant money that had to be repaid.

Jones said the storage cost $155,000 and did not reference the additional amount.

The news comes as the city looks into whether it can use another federal pot of money to give veteran police officers a pay raise.

Some council members are proposing using a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant money to give veteran officers “premium pay” for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “premium pay” would be in lieu of an official pay raise, which the mayor is proposing paying for through a one-mill property tax increase.

During budget deliberations last week, the council finance committee brought in consultants to advise on whether ARPA funds could be used to give police officers pay raises.

Jon McCormick, a consultant with the Capitol Group, said the funds could not be but could be used to give officers up to $13 an hour in “premium pay” for responding during the outbreak.

He cautioned the council, though, that using ARPA funds would require significant documentation and that with wrong information or incorrect information, the city could be forced to repay the funds.

“Most grants are reimbursable, so you get the money (on the back end),” he said. “Now, you’ve got the money. You don’t want to get in a situation down the road where the federal government comes in and demands a check. You have to have proof people worked, affidavits maybe, timesheets, payroll, benefits... everything involved ... is going to have to be documented and turned in (as part of) the reporting requirements.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has voiced opposition to using one-time ARPA dollars to cover a recurring expense. At last week’s deliberations, he also told the council he didn’t like the idea of classifying those raises as “premium pay.”

“We’re on public record right now... saying we’re about to give a pay raise calling it premium pay,” he said. “They can pull down this record and say you’re lying... We’re talking about doctoring some language to use this other alternative.”

