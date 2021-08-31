Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hipp tapped as interim executive director of Mississippi Development Authority

Gov. Tate Reeves has named Laura Hipp interim executive director of the Mississippi Development...
Gov. Tate Reeves has named Laura Hipp interim executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority.(State of Mississippi)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has tapped Laura Hipp to serve as interim director of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

Hipp previously served as a chief marketing officer and a senior advisor at the agency, according to the governor’s Tweet.

“My confidence in her to execute my vision will lead to economic growth and continue Mississippi’s momentum,” he said.

She replaces John Rounsaville, who stepped down earlier this month following an investigation into Rounsaville’s conduct.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life

Latest News

Entergy: Highway 51 without power in Ridgeland, drivers should avoid area
WLBT evening programming - 8/31
WLBT at 4p
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV