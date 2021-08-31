Hipp tapped as interim executive director of Mississippi Development Authority
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has tapped Laura Hipp to serve as interim director of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).
Hipp previously served as a chief marketing officer and a senior advisor at the agency, according to the governor’s Tweet.
“My confidence in her to execute my vision will lead to economic growth and continue Mississippi’s momentum,” he said.
She replaces John Rounsaville, who stepped down earlier this month following an investigation into Rounsaville’s conduct.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.