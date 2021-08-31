First Alert Forecast: Ida departs; clouds break gradually Tuesday

TUESDAY: As Ida’s circulation pulls away, lingering showers will be possible north of I-20 along with breezy W/NW winds. Drier air will continue to filter in from the west, allowing for some sun breaks through the afternoon hours, allowing for highs to work their way to into the 80s. Areas east of I-55, where clouds will be more dominant, will see highs in the lower to middle 80s; west of I-55, 80s to near 90 with more afternoon sun. Skies will continue to clear overnight as the storms moves farther away with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine breaking through as #Ida's circulation begins to pull away. Under those clouds, a few spritz and sprinkles with highs in the 80s - mostly. Where more sun breaks through west of I-55, highs near 90 will be possible. #mswx pic.twitter.com/VbBIBHsRhA — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 31, 2021

WEDNESDAY: An approaching front will help to usher in drier air through the middle to latter part of the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies – along the front, a few showers and storms may flare up, but chances will remain isolated. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. We’ll drop into the 60s to lower 70s overnight with mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In Ida’s wake a front will help drag down a fresh, drier air mass through late week – pulling down humidity levels and temperatures. We’ll turn dry and bright Thursday and Friday with highs, generally, in the 80s; lows dipping well into the 60s. High pressure will begin to scoot off toward the east, bringing back an uptick in humidity by the weekend, yielding a chance for a few storms – yet not a washout with highs in the lower 90s, lows near 70.

