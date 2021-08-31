Entergy: Highway 51 without power in Ridgeland, drivers should avoid area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Entergy, several major intersections on Highway 51 are without power in Ridgeland.

The company says drivers should avoid the area if possible. If you are leaving Jackson, Ridgeland police officers advise drivers to take County Line Road to Pear Orchard or Old Canton.

According to Entergy, the estimated repair time is four to five hours.

****UPDATE**** ALL TRAFFIC SIGNALS ARE CYCLING PROPERLY. ***EXPECT DELAYS*** The traffic signal lights are out at... Posted by Ridgeland Police Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

