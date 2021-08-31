Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Entergy: Highway 51 without power in Ridgeland, drivers should avoid area

(WVUE)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Entergy, several major intersections on Highway 51 are without power in Ridgeland.

The company says drivers should avoid the area if possible. If you are leaving Jackson, Ridgeland police officers advise drivers to take County Line Road to Pear Orchard or Old Canton.

According to Entergy, the estimated repair time is four to five hours.

****UPDATE**** ALL TRAFFIC SIGNALS ARE CYCLING PROPERLY. ***EXPECT DELAYS*** The traffic signal lights are out at...

Posted by Ridgeland Police Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life

Latest News

WLBT evening programming - 8/31
Gov. Tate Reeves has named Laura Hipp interim executive director of the Mississippi Development...
Hipp tapped as interim executive director of Mississippi Development Authority
WLBT at 4p
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV