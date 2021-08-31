Entergy: Highway 51 without power in Ridgeland, drivers should avoid area
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Entergy, several major intersections on Highway 51 are without power in Ridgeland.
The company says drivers should avoid the area if possible. If you are leaving Jackson, Ridgeland police officers advise drivers to take County Line Road to Pear Orchard or Old Canton.
According to Entergy, the estimated repair time is four to five hours.
