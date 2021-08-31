Baby Faces
Council to vote on mayor’s choice for public works director, CAO at meeting Tuesday

Jackson City Council 2021
Jackson City Council 2021(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is expected to consider approving the mayor’s choices for several department heads at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Among appointees, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has tapped Louis Wright to be the next chief administrative officer and Marlin King to be the next public works director.

King replaces former director Charles Williams, who has already resumed his previous role as city engineer.

Wright, a former Entergy Mississippi official, replaces King.

The mayor hopes to reappoint Laawanda Horton as director of the Department of Administration and Jordan Hillman as director of the Department of Planning and Development.

Lumumba’s appointees must be approved by council confirmation.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at Jackson City Hall.

