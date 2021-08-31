Council to vote on mayor’s choice for public works director, CAO at meeting Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is expected to consider approving the mayor’s choices for several department heads at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Among appointees, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has tapped Louis Wright to be the next chief administrative officer and Marlin King to be the next public works director.

King replaces former director Charles Williams, who has already resumed his previous role as city engineer.

Wright, a former Entergy Mississippi official, replaces King.

The mayor hopes to reappoint Laawanda Horton as director of the Department of Administration and Jordan Hillman as director of the Department of Planning and Development.

Lumumba’s appointees must be approved by council confirmation.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at Jackson City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.