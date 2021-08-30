What to do if you lose power during Tropical Storm Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Tropical Storm Ida continues to charge through Mississippi, many are experiencing power outages. WLBT 3 On Your Side is here to share a few tips on what to do if you lose power.

Updates on power outages can be found here.

Customers can use the Entergy app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business. The app can be downloaded here.

Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

After the Storm

If you lose power, turn off large appliances and air conditioners and wait 10 to 15 minutes after power has been restored before turning them back on.

Keep freezer doors closed and sealed. Well-filled freezers keep most foods frozen two to three days if the door is kept closed.

Continue listening to local news for the latest updates.

Stay alert for extended rainfall and subsequent flooding even after the hurricane or tropical storm has ended.

Drive only if necessary. Avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges.

Keep away from loose or dangling power lines. Any power line could be energized. You can’t tell by just looking. Report them immediately by calling 911 or reporting to your local provider.

Don’t attempt to repair the electrical system or pull tree limbs off lines. Let trained work crews perform this potentially dangerous work.

If you plan to use a generator, always think safety first.

Never connect a generator to your home’s wiring. This can energize power lines, endangering power workers and even you. It’s best to connect generators by using a transfer switch, or connect appliances directly to the generator.

Operate your generator outdoors, NOT in a garage, storage room or near your open window. Always read the instructions first.

Be sure the generator you have selected has ample capacity to supply the lighting, appliances and equipment you plan to connect.

Do not operate your generator while standing in wet conditions.

Do not attempt to fill your generator’s fuel tank while it is operating.

Do not tamper with engine’s speed adjustment. This could cause a fire.

Have a charged fire extinguisher nearby as a precaution.

