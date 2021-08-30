Baby Faces
Storm debris blocking traffic in several counties, MDOT says

A tree blocking traffic on Gay St. in McComb
A tree blocking traffic on Gay St. in McComb(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation says debris from Tropical Storm Ida is blocking roadways across the state.

As of 9 a.m., these roads are blocked until further notice:

  • State Route 576 at King Road; State Route 24 at Hinton Road in Amite County.
  • State Route 553 at U.S. Highway 61 in Adams County.
  • SR 576 past Freeman Road in Franklin County; U.S. Highway 98 at SR 576 and Berrytown Road in Franklin County.
  • State Route 57 at Divide Road in Lawrence County.
  • State Route 570 at River Road; State Route 44 at Van Norman Curve Road; SR 24 at State Route 48 in Pike County.
  • SR 24 at Old Highway 24 in Wilkinson County.
  • Interstate 20 past State Route 481/ Morton/ Raleigh exit 80 in Scott County.
  • U.S. Highway 49 at Main Street / Star Road in Rankin County.

MDOT crews are working to clear the debris and get the roads back opened.

If you reach a road that’s impassable because of storm damage, find an alternate route and contact your local authorities.

