Storm debris blocking traffic in several counties, MDOT says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation says debris from Tropical Storm Ida is blocking roadways across the state.

As of 9 a.m., these roads are blocked until further notice:

State Route 576 at King Road; State Route 24 at Hinton Road in Amite County.

State Route 553 at U.S. Highway 61 in Adams County.

SR 576 past Freeman Road in Franklin County; U.S. Highway 98 at SR 576 and Berrytown Road in Franklin County.

State Route 57 at Divide Road in Lawrence County.

State Route 570 at River Road; State Route 44 at Van Norman Curve Road; SR 24 at State Route 48 in Pike County.

SR 24 at Old Highway 24 in Wilkinson County.

Interstate 20 past State Route 481/ Morton/ Raleigh exit 80 in Scott County.

U.S. Highway 49 at Main Street / Star Road in Rankin County.

MDOT crews are working to clear the debris and get the roads back opened.

If you reach a road that’s impassable because of storm damage, find an alternate route and contact your local authorities.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.