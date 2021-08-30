Baby Faces
A second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed, state health officials say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health says that a second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed.

According to a spokesperson, a man drowned after he attempted to take his vehicle through floodwaters near I-10 and West End Blvd.

