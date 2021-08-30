A second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed, state health officials say

(WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health says that a second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed.

According to a spokesperson, a man drowned after he attempted to take his vehicle through floodwaters near I-10 and West End Blvd.

LDH sadly confirms the death of a male who drowned after his vehicle attempted to go through floodwater near I-10 and West End Blvd. in New Orleans. His age is unknown at this time pending ID of the victim. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 30, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.