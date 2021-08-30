Baby Faces
Sanderson Farms reports no ‘significant bird loss’ and little damage following Hurricane Ida

(WDAM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - Sanderson Farms has reported no significant bird loss and little damage from Hurricane Ida, and only two of its facilities are operating on generator power.

“All of our facilities have power except for Hammond, Louisiana, and the feed mill and hatchery in McComb, Mississippi. Those facilities will operate on generator power until utilities are restored,” said Joe Sanderson, chairman and chief executive officer. “Fortunately, none of our facilities have experienced any significant structural damage.”

Operations in Hammond and Mississippi ceased Monday in anticipation of the storm. However, production is expected to resume Tuesday in Laurel, Collins, Hazlehurst, and Jackson.

Normal operations are expected to resume at the McComb and Hammond, La., locations in a matter of days.

“The widespread power outages are creating challenges for our employees... but we hope these locations will be back in operation later this week,” Sanderson said in a release.

He said he’s received no reports of employees being injured as a result of the storm.

“Hurricane Ida was a storm of historic proportions and we are deeply saddened by the extreme devastation and losses that have occurred,” he said. “We are grateful for the support from local authorities and the heroic work of first responders who are dealing with the aftermath of the storm as conditions allow.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

