Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Over 40K without power in Miss. is Ida continues charge

(WALB)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 40,000 customers are without power in Mississippi.

The outages began as Hurricane Ida moved into the area. The same storm knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans.

As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, there are 45,000 without power, mostly in the southwest part of the state. The counties most impacted are Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Pearl River.

Click here to see the latest.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens
According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, all of Central and South Mississippi is...
Tropical Storm Warning issued for all of Central and South Mississippi
Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic

Latest News

WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
(Source: WAFB)
1 death attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage
UMMC: All face-to-face classes and student activities canceled on Monday
Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Gulf Coast.
Watch Live: Adams County officials to provide updates on Hurricane Ida