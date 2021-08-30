Baby Faces
Over 130K without power in Miss. as Ida continues charge

(WALB)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 130,000 customers are without power in Mississippi.

The outages began as Hurricane Ida moved into the area. The same storm knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans.

As of 7:05 a.m. Monday, there are 130,000+ without power, mostly in the southwest part of the state. The counties most impacted are Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Pearl River.

Click here to see the latest.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

AT&T to provide relief to customers affected by Hurricane Ida

