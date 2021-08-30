Natchez officials provide updates on Tropical Storm Ida

Baby Faces
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez officials held a press conference on Monday, August 30, to provide the city with updates on Tropical Storm Ida.

“Don’t ever just think things are beyond hope. Even for New Orleans, it could have been a lot worse,” said Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson.

Gibson explained that for the most part, roads are in good condition.

Gibson also stated that trees are down, and there are a few power outages. He assured citizens that crews have been up since early Monday morning to clear the roadways.

Angela G Hutchinson , District 3 Supervisor, asks residences to bring broken tree limbs to the front of their yard, and the county will begin retrieving them this morning.

Officials also reminded residents to keep generators outside in a well ventilated area.

58% of Adams county is without power which means the current curfew is still in effect.

89% of Wilkinson county is without power.

