Murder suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting in floodwaters

Two men are dead in Hancock County after an officer-involved shooting in the flooded waters of...
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are dead in Hancock County after a deputy-involved shooting in the flooded waters of Hancock County.

According to the authorities, deputies were called to the scene of a murder Monday morning on Kelly Road in Pearlington, an area that has been inundated with floodwaters in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said deputies attempted to make contact with the murder suspect. The suspect was killed during the deputy-involved shooting, said Skinner. No deputies were injured.

Nearby witnesses were then evacuated from the area on boats.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting. Neither the suspect nor the homicide victim have been identified. We will update this story once that information is available.

