Most flights canceled at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most flights out of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport are canceled for Monday.

Southwest, American and United Airlines all canceled all departing flights from JAN due to weather issues caused by Hurricane Ida.

Per JAN’s website, Delta flights are still scheduled to depart and land.

All flights will resume Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.