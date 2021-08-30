Monday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
ALERT DAY Monday due to impacts from Ida
ALERT DAY Monday due to impacts from Ida
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ida is weakening and continuing to move northward away from us.  It remains breezy out there and there will be a few lingering showers through the night.  Temperatures will hold in the 70s.  Tuesday will bring us partly sunny skies with a few showers still possible.  Highs will be in the middle 80s.  High pressure is building back in later this week and will result in pleasant morning temperatures in the 60s.  There will also be drier air with low humidity to make things more comfortable Thursday and Friday.  Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with building humidity through Labor Day.  Labor Day will give us just a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

