McComb School District to remain closed Tuesday following Hurricane Ida

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb School District will be closed Tuesday, August 31 as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Ida.

The district notified parents, guardians, and students of the closure on Monday afternoon.

“It is our hope that all of our families are safe. Our district team has assessed the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” a notice from the district read.

“We have found many of our scholars’ homes are without power, and our rural bus routes are not safe to travel.”

The district includes eight schools, including a business and technology complex, alternative school, and early childhood center.

