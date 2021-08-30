Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

McComb School District to remain closed Tuesday following Hurricane Ida

(WCAX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb School District will be closed Tuesday, August 31 as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Ida.

The district notified parents, guardians, and students of the closure on Monday afternoon.

“It is our hope that all of our families are safe. Our district team has assessed the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” a notice from the district read.

“We have found many of our scholars’ homes are without power, and our rural bus routes are not safe to travel.”

The district includes eight schools, including a business and technology complex, alternative school, and early childhood center.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, all of Central and South Mississippi is...
Tropical Storm Warning issued for all of Central and South Mississippi
Over 130K without power in Miss. as Ida continues charge
Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane

Latest News

Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
Two men are dead in Hancock County after an officer-involved shooting in the flooded waters of...
Murder suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting in floodwaters
WATCH: President Biden meets virtually with governors and mayors from Mississippi and Loui