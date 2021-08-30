Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Intersection at Old Canton and Hoy Road closed due to downed tree

(wiyada4665@hotmail.com | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - About 1,200 customers are without power and a major intersection in the city of Madison has been closed after a tree fell along North Old Canton Road.

The city of Madison posted a notice about the downed tree on its Facebook page.

“Please be advised that high winds have caused a large tree to fall in the area of North Old Canton Road, resulting in power loss to approximately 1,200 customers,” the city wrote. “The city is in communication with Entergy about this damage and other outages in the city.”

The intersection at Hoy and Old Canton is closed to allow Entergy crews to remove the tree and repair the lines.

Customers are asked to be patient and remain at home as crews work to address the issue. For those who must travel, the city is asking for them to use an alternate route.

It was unclear when the tree would be removed and the power would be restored.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, all of Central and South Mississippi is...
Tropical Storm Warning issued for all of Central and South Mississippi
Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
AT&T
AT&T to provide relief to customers affected by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Dialysis treatment center
Emergency hotline set up for dialysis patients displaced by Hurricane Ida
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
A tree blocking traffic on Gay St. in McComb
Storm debris blocking traffic in several counties, MDOT says
Ida's winds damage roof of McComb restaurant
Ida’s winds damage roof of McComb restaurant