Intersection at Old Canton and Hoy Road closed due to downed tree

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - About 1,200 customers are without power and a major intersection in the city of Madison has been closed after a tree fell along North Old Canton Road.

The city of Madison posted a notice about the downed tree on its Facebook page.

“Please be advised that high winds have caused a large tree to fall in the area of North Old Canton Road, resulting in power loss to approximately 1,200 customers,” the city wrote. “The city is in communication with Entergy about this damage and other outages in the city.”

The intersection at Hoy and Old Canton is closed to allow Entergy crews to remove the tree and repair the lines.

Customers are asked to be patient and remain at home as crews work to address the issue. For those who must travel, the city is asking for them to use an alternate route.

It was unclear when the tree would be removed and the power would be restored.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.