Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Florida judge asked to block enforcement of ‘anti-riot’ law passed after BLM protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against...
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is considering claims that a new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing Monday to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

DeSantis signed the so-called anti-riot bill into law in April.

He had urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, all of Central and South Mississippi is...
Tropical Storm Warning issued for all of Central and South Mississippi
Over 130K without power in Miss. as Ida continues charge
Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane

Latest News

Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Wildfire forces thousands from popular Lake Tahoe resort
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan enters its final hours as terror threats loom.
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan enters its final hours
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings