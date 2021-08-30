Emergency hotline set up for dialysis patients displaced by Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency hotline has been set up for dialysis patients displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Any person who needs dialysis or has questions about where to receive care before, during, or after the storm is asked to call 1-800-626-1297.

The line is available 24 hours a day and will be up for at least a week, according to Jared Allread, with Fresenius Medical Care North America, the group that set up the line.

Operators will connect with patients with the nearest centers for treatment and will provide transportation, Allread said.

Right now, all Fresenius dialysis clinics in Mississippi are open, he said.

“We are committed to ensuring that every person in need of dialysis can receive care regardless of their usual provider and the impact of the storm,” said Bob Loeper, vice president of Operations Support and Business Continuity at Fresenius. “Our patients are especially vulnerable due to kidney failure and the need for regular treatments.”

People living with kidney failure require dialysis treatment every two or three days to say alive and healthy, according to Fresenius. The company provides dialysis to more than 200,000 people with kidney failure each year.

Ida slammed the Louisiana Gulf Coast Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm and is working its way through Mississippi.

