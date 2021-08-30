American Red Cross shelter open for anyone in Rolling Fork

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are near the Rolling Fork area and need a place to seek shelter from the storm, there’s hope.

The Rolling Fork Civic Center is open.

Mayor Eldrige Walker said there are cots, food, and any essential items for families and individuals displaced due to Ida.

The mayor said volunteers arrived Sunday around 3 p.m.

Doors are open 24 hours a day until further notice.

“We want people to know the services are here and available to anyone no matter where they are traveling from or to,” the mayor said.

The center is located on Highway 61 just south of Rolling Fork.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.