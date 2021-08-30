Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Rain, wind impacts from Ida Monday

ALERT DAY Monday due to impacts from Ida
ALERT DAY Monday due to impacts from Ida(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDA AND ITS IMPACTS: An ALERT DAY will be in place through Monday as Ida makes its way through central and southwest Mississippi, bringing rain, wind and the possibility of a few tornadoes as well. Expect strong wind gusts of 40-70 mph to continue through mid-morning before tapering to 30-50 mph gusts as the storm continues to weaken through the day. All the while, near and east of I-55, expect heavy rain that could lead up to flooding concerns and the potential for spin-up tornadoes as Ida unravels along its northward trek. Gradually, things will tamp down through tonight as the storm begins to lift toward NE Mississippi.

TUESDAY: As Ida’s circulation pulls away, lingering showers will be possible north of I-20 along with breezy W/NW winds. Drier air will continue to filter in from the west, allowing for some sun breaks through the afternoon hours, allowing for highs to work their way toward the middle to upper 80s. Skies will continue to clear overnight as the storms moves farther away with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Ida will help drag down a front to usher in a fresh, drier air mass through mid-week – pulling down humidity levels and temperatures. Highs Wednesday will still manage near 90 with a few hit and miss storms possible. We’ll turn dry and bright Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90; lows dipping well into the 60s. High pressure will begin to scoot off toward the east, bringing back an uptick in humidity by the weekend, yielding a chance for a few storms – yet not a washout with highs in the lower 90s, lows near 70.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens
According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, all of Central and South Mississippi is...
Tropical Storm Warning issued for all of Central and South Mississippi
Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic

Latest News

Alert Day on Monday for Ida Impacts
First Alert Weather: significant impacts from Ida Monday
Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Alert Day on Monday.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
Saturday Night Weather Forecast