ALERT DAY: Rain, wind impacts from Ida Monday

IDA AND ITS IMPACTS: An ALERT DAY will be in place through Monday as Ida makes its way through central and southwest Mississippi, bringing rain, wind and the possibility of a few tornadoes as well. Expect strong wind gusts of 40-70 mph to continue through mid-morning before tapering to 30-50 mph gusts as the storm continues to weaken through the day. All the while, near and east of I-55, expect heavy rain that could lead up to flooding concerns and the potential for spin-up tornadoes as Ida unravels along its northward trek. Gradually, things will tamp down through tonight as the storm begins to lift toward NE Mississippi.

Heaviest impacts will continue to expand northward through the course of the day across central and southwest Mississippi. Stay in place as #Ida moves across the state today. #mswx pic.twitter.com/svSCIbZljj — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 30, 2021

TUESDAY: As Ida’s circulation pulls away, lingering showers will be possible north of I-20 along with breezy W/NW winds. Drier air will continue to filter in from the west, allowing for some sun breaks through the afternoon hours, allowing for highs to work their way toward the middle to upper 80s. Skies will continue to clear overnight as the storms moves farther away with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Ida will help drag down a front to usher in a fresh, drier air mass through mid-week – pulling down humidity levels and temperatures. Highs Wednesday will still manage near 90 with a few hit and miss storms possible. We’ll turn dry and bright Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90; lows dipping well into the 60s. High pressure will begin to scoot off toward the east, bringing back an uptick in humidity by the weekend, yielding a chance for a few storms – yet not a washout with highs in the lower 90s, lows near 70.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.