Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are wanted by several agencies across the metro area in a series of carjackings and aggravated assaults.

Some of the incidents involved shots fired, police say.

Investigators in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton, and Jackson are working together to identify the men.

Terry Police Chief Mike Ivy said there have been at least eight carjackings and two aggravated assaults in the streak.

Ivy said Sunday afternoon, two black males pulled into the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station on Green Gable Drive. As one of the patrons was leaving the convenience store, two black males got out of a 2004 white Lexus and approached the victim with a black and silver semiautomatic handgun. They ended up taking a 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

Ivy said one of the suspects fired shots at one of the victims after the victim hit him in the head with a can of beer.

Just minutes before the incident in Terry, Byram Police Chief David Errington said there was an attempted carjacking at the Wynndale Chevron. Police were informed of the incident by a witness at the gas station, but the would-be victims left without filing a police report.

According to Commander Brian Myers, two separate carjackings took place in Ridgeland over the weekend.

The first was an armed robbery at the Quik Mart Shell gas station around 6 p.m. Saturday. Myers said an employee had pulled into the parking lot and was sitting in her car waiting to clock in when two black males approached her and stole her car at gunpoint. Both men were wearing a mask and a hoodie.

The second one happened at the Residence Inn in Ridgeland. The victim was carjacked at gunpoint by a black male in the parking lot.

Myers said Ridgeland police believe the incidents to be connected to other carjackings around the area.

Clinton Police Department Assistant Chief Josh Frazier confirmed that there was also a carjacking in Clinton on Sunday.

The city of Jackson reportedly had some incidents as well, though so far we have not heard back from Jackson Police Department after asking for confirmation. One of the vehicles carjacked in Ridgeland and one from Jackson were found wrecked on Highland Drive in Jackson Sunday morning, however, according to Myers.

So far no detailed description has been issued of the suspects, but officials are hoping someone will recognize the suspects from surveillance photos taken in Terry.

