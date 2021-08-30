Baby Faces
1 death attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The destructive and deadly Hurricane Ida is causing widespread damage across Louisiana due to its historic strength.

“First of all, this storm was every bit as devastating as advertised. From the perspective of the strength at landfall and the continued strength,” said Governor John Bel Edwards during a phone call to WAFB shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday evening. “The wind speed, the surge, the rain, it’s all been very devastating.”

A fallen tree is responsible for the first reported fatality. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the tree fell on a residence off Highway 621 in Prairieville.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 at 11:55 a.m. at Port Fourchon. The storm hit on the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans due to a systematic failure in the levee system.

New Orleans also suffered major infrastructure damage with Hurricane Ida with the collapse of a major electrical transmission tower. The damage caused a city-wide power outage.

RELATED: Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power

Curfews are in place across Louisiana as the storm continues to barrel across the state during the overnight hours.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

