Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vicksburg mayor recommends declaring State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. Recommends Declaring State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ida
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. Recommends Declaring State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ida(City of Vicksburg)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has recommended declaring a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Mississippi to expedite the delivery of emergency services to Vicksburg residents.

“I’ve recommended to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that we immediately declare a state of emergency for the City of Vicksburg ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall,” Mayor Flaggs said.

“The reason I’m doing this on the front end is to be able to bypass certain bid requirements incase the need for emergency contracts or services should arise.”

“I’m asking everyone to please exercise extreme caution when traveling — do not move traffic cones or barricades and be aware of downed power lines and other debris on streets. In the event of an emergency, please utilize our 911 system. If you need me, contact me on my cell phone at 601.942.0492. Stay safe, Vicksburg.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended northward and now includes Adams, Franklin,...
Hurricane Ida 2021
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall in Louisiana
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health...
UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast

Latest News

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall in Louisiana
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Alert Day on Monday.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
All schools, offices and departments in the Jackson Public School District will be closed...
JPS closed August 30 due to threat of Hurricane Ida
Clinton Public Works is offering sandbags today from 10a-3p at 525 Springridge Road.
Clinton Public Works to offer sandbags on Sunday, August 29