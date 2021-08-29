UMMC: All face-to-face classes and student activities canceled on Monday
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, all face-to-face classes and student activities will be canceled on Monday, August 30.
UMMC says there will be exemptions for students that participate in patient-care activities. In addition, online teaching activities will go forward as scheduled unless a student’s course director says otherwise.
According to UMMC, students with clinical assignments should report as usual unless directed otherwise by their supervisor.
