UMMC: All face-to-face classes and student activities canceled on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, all face-to-face classes and student activities will be canceled on Monday, August 30.

UMMC says there will be exemptions for students that participate in patient-care activities. In addition, online teaching activities will go forward as scheduled unless a student’s course director says otherwise.

According to UMMC, students with clinical assignments should report as usual unless directed otherwise by their supervisor.

