Saturday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico.  Tropical storm warnings are in effect for much of Mississippi including metro Jackson.  Winds of 39 to 74mph are likely late Sunday night and much of Monday.  Between now and then, there will be a few showers overnight and Sunday morning with temperatures in the 70s.  Sunday will turn breezy with scattered showers and some storms may produce brief tornadoes in the afternoon.  Highs will be in the 80s.  Sunday night and Monday will bring us the core of the worst weather.  Expect damaging wind, torrential rain of 4 to 8 inches and tornadoes.  Highs will be near 80 degrees.  Showers and winds will taper off Monday night.  Tuesday will see gradually improving weather with highs in the 80s and still the chance of some leftover showers, otherwise partly sunny skies.

