President Biden approves Mississippi Emergency Declaration

Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source: POOL via CNN Newsource)
Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source: POOL via CNN Newsource)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency early Saturday afternoon, President Biden responded by acknowledging that an emergency does exist in the state.

President Biden ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, Tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ida.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

