Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Major Hurricane Ida set to make landfall later today

Storm surge, flooding rain, and high winds are possible
By WLOX Staff, Wesley Williams, Eric Jeansonne and Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Ida is expected approach the coast of Southeastern Louisiana early Sunday afternoon as a powerful category 4 hurricane. While this puts the core of the most destructive winds and storm surge west of South Mississippi, the South Mississippi coast will still feel impacts in the form of storm surge, heavy flooding rains, and strong damaging wind gusts.

5 AM Sunday Hurricane Ida Update
5 AM Sunday Hurricane Ida Update(WLOX)

STORM SURGE: CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE MAP

Hurricane Ida is expected to bring significant storm surge to parts of the South Mississippi coast. With a projected track just west of South Mississippi, that will put much of the coast on the side of onshore flow, allowing water to pile along the coast. Hancock County could see surge up to 8-12 feet. Harrison County could see surge up to 6-9 feet. Jackson county could see up to 4-7 feet Sunday into the day Monday.

The Potential Storm Surge Flooding Map depicts the risk associated with coastal flooding from storm surge associated with tropical systems. Developed over the course of several years in consultation with social scientists, emergency managers, broadcast meteorologists, and others, this map shows:

  • Geographical areas where inundation from storm surge could occur
  • The heights, above ground, that water could reach in those areas

The geographic areas of possible storm surge flooding and the potential height of water above ground for a given storm are represented by different colors on the map based on water level.

Storm Surge Potential With Hurricane Ida
Storm Surge Potential With Hurricane Ida(WLOX)
National Hurricane Center potential storm surge due to Hurricane Ida.
National Hurricane Center potential storm surge due to Hurricane Ida.(NHC)

DAMAGING WIND GUSTS & POWER OUTAGES

Winds gusts will be strongest the closest to the eye of Hurricane Ida. Power outages, and...
Winds gusts will be strongest the closest to the eye of Hurricane Ida. Power outages, and downed trees will be possible with stronger rain bands. Quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible Sunday evening into Monday.(WLOX)
Wind Gust forecast
Wind Gust forecast(WLOX)

FLOODING RAIN

Potential Rainfall from Hurricane Ida
Potential Rainfall from Hurricane Ida(WLOX)

Click here to find a self-serve sandbag location nearest to you.

Visit the WLOX First Alert Weather Team’s Hurricane Center to see the radar, tips on preparing, and more!

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended northward and now includes Adams, Franklin,...
Hurricane Ida 2021
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health...
UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast
Grieving family of 5-year-old killed by stray bullet in Canton wants justice
Grieving family of 5-year-old killed by stray bullet in Canton wants justice

Latest News

Alert Day on Monday for Ida Impacts
First Alert Weather: significant impacts from Ida likely Sunday night and on Monday
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
Saturday Night Weather Forecast
Alert Dat on Monday for Ida Impacts
First Alert Forecast: summery for today, Ida impacts expected Sunday & into work week
Alert Day on Monday for Ida.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast