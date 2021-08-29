Baby Faces
JPS closed August 30 due to threat of Hurricane Ida

All schools, offices and departments in the Jackson Public School District will be closed Monday, August 30, 2021, due to the threat of severe weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Ida.(Jackson Public Schools)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All schools, offices and departments in the Jackson Public School District will be closed Monday, August 30, 2021, due to the threat of severe weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Ida.

All extracurricular activities and practices are also cancelled.

JPS will continue to monitor the weather and make decision in the best interest of the safety of all students and staff. Stay tuned to their website, www.jackson.k12.ms.us and social media platforms for the latest updates.

