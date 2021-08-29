First Alert Weather: significant impacts from Ida likely Sunday night and on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ida is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane this morning over the northern Gulf of Mexico. There are no big chances to the forecast track. Ida will likely make landfall this afternoon along the SE LA coast as a Major Hurricane. From there it will move northward into MS and should weaken as it does so. The first half of today should be fine. This will be the last time to get any last-minute preparations done. Our weather will begin to go downhill into this evening and tonight as the outer bands push in. Tropical downpours and storms will be possible at times across the area. There will also be the potential for a brief tornado with these rain bands, so stay alert!

Monday is an ALERT DAY. This is when our weather will be the roughest as the core of the system passes through. Significant impacts from Ida are expected around here in central MS. There is a good chance for flooding with 5-10″ of rainfall possible. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect across most of the area where winds over 39 MPH and up to 74 MPH are likely. These gusty winds can do damage and could cause power outages, especially in our far most southern counties. Tornadoes are also possible int tonight and throughout Monday. Overall, stay weather aware today and tomorrow.

Lingering showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, but our weather should begin to improve with Ida pulling away from the area. Chances for rain will decrease into late week with temperatures trending back up to the upper 80s and low 90s.

