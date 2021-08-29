Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Alcorn State falls to North Carolina Central in first game since 2019

SOURCE: AP
SOURCE: AP(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Brandon Codrington took a fourth-quarter punt on one bounce then left everyone behind with a 77-yard return and North Carolina Central opened the season with a 23-14 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

The victory was Eagles’ first over the Braves in their six-game series history. Both teams were playing for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

The Eagles fell behind 7-0 after their first three drives ended in punts. But they found their footing, scoring on four of their next five possessions, including a pair of touchdown runs by Davius Richard and Adrian Olivo’s field goal before Codrington’s punt return. The one nonscoring possession during that run ended with a fumble which led to Alcorn State’s second touchdown.

Richard threw for 184 yards and rushed for 64.

Alcorn State’s Felix Harper threw two touchdown passes and Stadford Anderson rushed for 128 yards on 11 carries.

The 16th MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff was played in Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended northward and now includes Adams, Franklin,...
Hurricane Ida 2021
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall in Louisiana
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health...
UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
Shedeur Sanders gets keys to JSU offense
FILE - Team captain Jerry Harkness right, and other members of the 1963 Loyola men's basketball...
Loyola Chicago basketball pioneer Jerry Harkness dies at 81
Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry. Courtesy: WDAM
Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry signs contract extension
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Kiffin, Corral hoping for strong encore at Mississippi