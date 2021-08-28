Baby Faces
UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast

Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health...
Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health Protection Jim Craig, and FEMA Region IV Administrator Gracia Szczech will hold a press briefing to discuss Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast.

Reeves says there will be significant storm surge as well as rainfall. Rainfall from 6-10 inches is expected. Rainfall can also be expected throughout the whole state.

State officials say that they believe they are better prepared now, than they were 16 years ago for Hurricane Katrina.

All ports are expected to close early Sunday morning.

There are approximately 19 shelters that are open throughout the state of Mississippi. A list of open shelters can be found here.

Reeves also encouraged the use of backroads as opposed to the interstate in order to help Louisiana residents evacuate safely.

There is an immediate evacuation in place for Hancock county, and Reeves encourages residents to seek higher ground.

Boil water notices are expected to go out as a result of the storm.

The Mississippi National Guard is currently in the process of moving assets around.

In terms of moving patients in hospitals, Reeves assures that help from federal teams and private sector teams from FEMA have helped to supply additional beds.

Reeves has not instructed casinos and other entertainment venues to close.

Craig believes that there is a chance for COVID cases to rise due to increased contact with traveling and shelters.

