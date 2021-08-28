Baby Faces
Storm Surge and Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for South MS ahead of Ida

Ida strengthened into a category two hurricane on Saturday
By WLOX Staff, Wesley Williams, Eric Jeansonne and Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Ida is expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It is expected to intensify quickly - possibly into a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

1 PM Saturday Hurricane Ida Update(WLOX)
10 AM Saturday Tropical Watches & Warnings(WLOX)
Storm Surge Warning for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson counties(WLOX)

While landfall appears likely across South Central or Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, South Mississippi will still see impacts. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings are in effect. This means tropical storm forced winds are possible (39-73 mph). Storm surge 7-11 feet is possible in Hancock and Harrison counties. 4-7 feet in Jackson County.

Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding and river flooding. 5-10 inches of rain is possible across South Mississippi through Monday.

Conditions are expected to go down-hill Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge are expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

Winds gusts will be strongest the closest to the eye of Hurricane Ida. Power outages, and...
Winds gusts will be strongest the closest to the eye of Hurricane Ida. Power outages, and downed trees will be possible with stronger rain bands. Quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible Sunday evening into Monday.(WLOX)
7-11 feet of storm surge possible Sunday with Ida(WLOX)
Storm surge of 4-7 feet possible for Jackson County.(WLOX)
Heavy rain along and east of Ida's track will lead to flooding(WLOX)

Click here to find a self-serve sandbag location nearest to you.

Visit the WLOX First Alert Weather Team’s Hurricane Center to see the radar, tips on preparing, and more!

