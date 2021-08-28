Baby Faces
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen and head towards the Gulf Coast, many schools have decided to close on Monday, August 30.

Pearl Public School District announced all schools and offices will be closed on Monday. Rankin County and Madison County Schools also announced they will be closed.

Brookhaven School District says all schools, offices, and departments will be closed on Monday. Extracurricular activities, practices, and rehearsals will be postponed.

Wilkinson County School District announced all schools will be closed due to the threat of inclement weather and poor road conditions.

