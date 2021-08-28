Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

President Biden hosts call with Southern govs, including Reeves, in preparation for Hurricane Ida

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V....
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden hosted a call Friday with several Southern governors, including Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

The storm is now projected to strengthen to a Category 4 Hurricane.

The governors were also joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez.

Ida is now expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29, which would be the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic landfall.

Earlier Friday, Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for the State of Louisiana.

On the call Friday, Biden and the governors, which also included Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, as well as Reeves, talked about the potential impacts of Ida and actions their states are taking in preparation for the storm.

“On the call, the President made clear that States have the full support of the Federal government to provide assistance as needed and to aid local emergency response efforts,” read a statement by the White House.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Man and child, 5, killed in Canton triple shooting
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone
Decorated Mississippi National Guardsman dies while conducting fitness test at Camp Shelby
Decorated Mississippi National Guardsman dies while conducting fitness test at Camp Shelby
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Wade (R) and Lane (L) Twiner
Father, son found guilty of hate crime after shooting at Black teens

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Exclusive: Over 3 weeks, 17 people called state’s poison control center after taking ivermectin, records show
Ryan Knauss
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Grieving family of 5-year-old killed by stray bullet in Canton wants justice
Grieving family of 5-year-old killed by stray bullet in Canton wants justice