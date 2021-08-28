MEMA’s asks residents to be prepared as Hurricane Ida inches closer toward coastal states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Hurricane Ida makes its way toward the coastal states, organizations like the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency ask residents to prepare.

If you didn’t already, the Agency encourages people to take advantage of Saturday by going to the stores and stocking up on certain supplies before it’s too late.

“This storm could potentially impact not just Mississippi coast but further inland and a good portion of the state,” MEMA Public Information Officer Kelly Richardson said.

MEMA advises residents to get a supply kit ready.

“At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water on hand, flashlights, extra batteries in case the power goes out,” Richardson said.

Some people hit the stores Friday. Home Depot’s store manager, Craig Loewe, said they started out the day with 60 generators and were down to just one palette toward the end of the day.

“They’ve been selling out really fast, especially down south,” Loewe said. “We still have some here, and we’re expected to have some in the next day or two.”

For those planning on using their generator, Loewe asks that they do so safely.

“You can’t run it indoors,” he said. “Use the safe, the proper procedures for using it. Make sure you have enough gas.”

MEMA also said it’s a good idea for people to put important documents in a consolidated place in case of extensive storm damage and consider hitting the ATM.

“A lot of times what people don’t think of when the power goes out a lot of businesses, they aren’t able to take credit cards,” Richardson said. “So having cash on hand is very handy.”

Richardson said with it being peak hurricane season; this isn’t anything new.

“People know how to prepare; we just want you to take your plan and put it into action and get ready.”

Richardson said the Agency has sent out over 150,000 sandbags to southern Mississippi as well as personnel to help with shelters that are on standby.

