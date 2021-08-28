Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State of Mississippi is in the path of Hurricane Ida. The tropical system made landfall on Sunday, August 29 at 11:55 a.m. near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 miles per hour.

Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

Governor Tate Reeves has declared a State of Emergency before Ida’s landfall. President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida’s arrival.

Ida made landfall on Sunday, August 29, the the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic landfall.

Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings are in effect for Central and South Mississippi. This means tropical storm forced winds are possible (39-73 mph). Storm surge 7-11 feet is possible in Hancock and Harrison counties. 4-7 feet in Jackson County.

The storm cause significant damage to New Orleans and the surrounding areas. One death was reported dead from a fallen tree on a home in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Meanwhile, a fallen tower knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans.

In Mississippi, the storm began causing problems Sunday night.

MORE LINKS:

The Latest forecast for Central and Southwest Miss.

Power Outages

School closings

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens
According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, all of Central and South Mississippi is...
Tropical Storm Warning issued for all of Central and South Mississippi
Power outage potential from Hurricane Ida - 3:50pm Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic
Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic

Latest News

Over 40K without power in Miss. is Ida continues charge
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
(Source: WAFB)
1 death attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage
UMMC: All face-to-face classes and student activities canceled on Monday