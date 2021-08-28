Baby Faces
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida 2021

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended northward and now includes Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, and Jefferson Davis Counties. Winds over 39 MPH are likely in this area!(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida is now expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29, which would be the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic landfall.

By midday Saturday, Ida was centered 380 miles (610 kilometers) southeast of Houma, a city on Louisiana’s coast. It was traveling northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), forecasters said. It’s maximum sustained winds were 100 mph (155 kph) — Category 2 strength.

As Hurricane Ida moves across the Gulf of Mexico, it is then expected to intensify - possibly into a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

While landfall appears likely across South Central or Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, South Mississippi will still see impacts. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings are in effect. This means tropical storm forced winds are possible (39-73 mph). Storm surge 7-11 feet is possible in Hancock and Harrison counties. 4-7 feet in Jackson County.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

