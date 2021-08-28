Baby Faces
Flood preparedness reminders from Jackson Fire Department

If you live in Jackson, the Fire Department says be prepared for possible flooding
(Lukas Rychvalsky | Pexels)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, the Fire Department says be prepared for possible flooding

To stay connected and informed, sign up for CodeRed Emergency Alerts here.

The Fire Department recommends that you make a plan for your household, including your pets, so that you and your family know what to do, where to go, and you will need to protect yourselves from flooding.

Learn and practice evacuation routes, shelter plans, and flash flood response. Gather medicines, supplies, including non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and water for several days, in case you must leave immediately or if services are cut off in your area.

If you are under a flood warning, seek higher ground shelter right away, and do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.

Please call 9-1-1 for all emergencies.

