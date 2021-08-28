Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: summery for today, Ida impacts expected Sunday & into work week

Alert Dat on Monday for Ida Impacts
Alert Dat on Monday for Ida Impacts(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summery conditions are expected around central MS today. It will be hot and steamy with highs in the low and middle 90s. Isolated to scattered pop-up showers/storms will likely develop this afternoon and evening giving some relief from the heat.

Hurricane Ida is expected to continue to rapidly develop over the next 48 hours over the war, Gulf waters before nearing the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday. Ida is set to make landfall in LA tomorrow afternoon or evening as a Major Category 4 Hurricane with max sustained winds potentially around 140 MPH . We should see the outer most rain bands move into our area by tomorrow afternoon.

An Alert Day remains in place for Monday. This is when we are expecting to see the most impacts from Ida here in central MS. Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches, and Warnings are in effect for parts of the area ahead of Ida’s arrival. Our concerns around here are gusty/damaging winds, heavy rain (5-10″ possible areawide), and brief tornadoes. These impacts could linger into Tuesday as Ida begins to pull away from the area. Make sure you’re staying weather aware and have your hurricane plan in place. Power outages could be possible, so make sure you complete all preparations by Sunday morning.

In addition to Ida, Tropical Depression 10 formed this morning over the Atlantic. It’s set to become a tropical storm this weekend. At this point, it doesn’t look to pose a threat to the U.S. and will likely stay out at sea.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

