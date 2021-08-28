Baby Faces
The End Zone: Week Two

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week two of high school football is here as teams set off on their quest to win a championship! To see full scores, click here.

Copiah Academy vs Riverfield (LA)

Enterprise-Lincoln vs Hillcrest Christian

Winston Academy vs Canton Academy

Tri-County Academy vs Bowling Green (LA)

Rebul Academy vs Deer Creek

Park Place vs Central Hinds

Jackson Prep vs Heritage Academy

Jackson Academy vs Leake Academy

Hartfield Academy vs Magnolia Heights

Columbia Academy vs East Rankin

Centreville Academy vs St. Aloysius

Central Holmes vs Brookhaven Academy

Cathedral vs Madison St. Joseph

Amite School vs Clinton Christian

Yazoo County vs Stringer

West Jones vs Madison Central

Warren Central vs Forest Hill

St. Andrew’s vs Loyd Star

Ridgeland vs Northwest Rankin

Richland vs Wingfield

Puckett vs McLaurin

Provine vs Gautier

Pisgah vs Bogue Chitto

Pearl vs Gulfport

Murrah vs Cleveland Central

Morton vs Scott Central

Germantown vs Vicksburg

Florence vs Pelahatchie

Columbia vs Mendenhall

Canton vs Velma Jackson

Brandon vs Oxford

Yazoo City vs Callaway

Crystal Springs vs Lanier

Clinton vs Ocean Springs

Submit your photos from the games here!

