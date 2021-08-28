The End Zone: Week Two
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week two of high school football is here as teams set off on their quest to win a championship! To see full scores, click here.
Copiah Academy vs Riverfield (LA)
Enterprise-Lincoln vs Hillcrest Christian
Winston Academy vs Canton Academy
Tri-County Academy vs Bowling Green (LA)
Rebul Academy vs Deer Creek
Park Place vs Central Hinds
Jackson Prep vs Heritage Academy
Jackson Academy vs Leake Academy
Hartfield Academy vs Magnolia Heights
Columbia Academy vs East Rankin
Centreville Academy vs St. Aloysius
Central Holmes vs Brookhaven Academy
Cathedral vs Madison St. Joseph
Amite School vs Clinton Christian
Yazoo County vs Stringer
West Jones vs Madison Central
Warren Central vs Forest Hill
St. Andrew’s vs Loyd Star
Ridgeland vs Northwest Rankin
Richland vs Wingfield
Puckett vs McLaurin
Provine vs Gautier
Pisgah vs Bogue Chitto
Pearl vs Gulfport
Murrah vs Cleveland Central
Morton vs Scott Central
Germantown vs Vicksburg
Florence vs Pelahatchie
Columbia vs Mendenhall
Canton vs Velma Jackson
Brandon vs Oxford
Yazoo City vs Callaway
Crystal Springs vs Lanier
Clinton vs Ocean Springs
