JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In preparation for Hurricane Ida, the City of Jackson is distributing sandbags to residents today, Saturday, August 28 through Tuesday, August, 31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon St. Building A, Jackson, MS 39209. This schedule is subject to change dependent on weather conditions.

