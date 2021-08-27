Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Decorated Mississippi National Guardsman dies while conducting fitness test at Camp Shelby
Decorated Mississippi National Guardsman dies while conducting fitness test at Camp Shelby
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
Wade (R) and Lane (L) Twiner
Father, son found guilty of hate crime after shooting at Black teens

Latest News

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
Ida strengthens into a hurricane
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Ida To Likely Affect Central Mississippi by Late Sunday Through Monday
First Alert Forecast: summery pattern breaks Saturday, Ida impacts late Sunday, Monday