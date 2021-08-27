Standoff ends peacefully after Flowood man barricades himself in his attic

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A standoff in Flowood ended peacefully Friday after a man barricaded himself in his attic.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, it began when the United States Marshals tried serving a warrant to Raymond Thomas.

After Thomas refused to come to the door, the Marshals entered the house. That was when Thomas barricaded himself in his attic.

The Marshals then backed out of the house and requested assistance from the Rankin County Special Response Team along with the Flowood Special Response Team.

The agencies would work together and the situation ended peacefully when the 45-year-old surrendered.

He was placed into custody and taken to the Rankin County Detention Center. Thomas has 12 counts of felony extortion and 12 counts of felony intimidation out of Louisiana.

He will be charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of counterfeit money. Additional charges are still pending investigation.

