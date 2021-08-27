Mississippi man indicted in stepfather’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been indicted in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather in Memphis earlier this year.

According to Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a shooting occurred on April 4 near Railton Road and 30-year-old Javarie Mayes was found dead in his bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds on April 5.

The report says that 20-year-old Nicholas Anderson was identified as a suspect and was arrested three days later in Mississippi.

Anders was indicted by a grand jury on August 27 and is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

