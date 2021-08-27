Miss. nurses de-stress with help of puppies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Puppies can help relieve a lot of stress.

That was the goal on Friday, when Copiah Animal Shelter brought some furry friends along to visit the nurses outside University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Students and staff at the campus got the chance to hold and cuddle the puppies as a way to relieve stress during their difficult times.

It’s the dog days of summer at the Medical Center! Thanks to Copiah Animal Shelter and UMMC’s pet therapy program, dogs... Posted by Children’s of Mississippi on Friday, August 27, 2021

