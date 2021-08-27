Baby Faces
Miss. nurses de-stress with help of puppies

From left, 2 South nurse graduates Laura Saulters, Jade Jackson and Woodsen Lott hold a trio of 7-week-old black Goldendoodle puppies Friday.(UMMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Puppies can help relieve a lot of stress.

That was the goal on Friday, when Copiah Animal Shelter brought some furry friends along to visit the nurses outside University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Students and staff at the campus got the chance to hold and cuddle the puppies as a way to relieve stress during their difficult times.

It’s the dog days of summer at the Medical Center! Thanks to Copiah Animal Shelter and UMMC’s pet therapy program, dogs...

Posted by Children’s of Mississippi on Friday, August 27, 2021

