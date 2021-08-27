Miss. nurses de-stress with help of puppies
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Puppies can help relieve a lot of stress.
That was the goal on Friday, when Copiah Animal Shelter brought some furry friends along to visit the nurses outside University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Students and staff at the campus got the chance to hold and cuddle the puppies as a way to relieve stress during their difficult times.
