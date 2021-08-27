Baby Faces
Man shot, woman assaulted during Magee home invasion

Lance McCullough
Lance McCullough(Magee Police)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Magee Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a man during a home invasion.

Officers were called to a home at East Side Manor Apartments where a man had been shot in the leg.

The victim told police someone knocked on his door and forced their way in as he opened it.

He was shot while fighting two of the suspects in the living room, police say. He was taken to the hospital but later released.

A third suspect then entered the bedroom and assaulted a woman as she slept.

Police were able to identify two of the three suspects, and are seeking the identity of the other and the person who helped drive them away.

Wednesday, authorities arrested 20-year-old Lance McCullough, who is the alleged shooter, on unspecified charges.

