Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and child are dead after a triple shooting in Canton Thursday evening.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, one incident happened on Franklin Street and Canal Street shortly after 7 p.m.

When police made it to the scene they found a 42-year-old Black male dead on the ground. Brown said the man was changing oil in a female’s car.

He has been identified as Tracy Wilder.

A 19-year-old male, Octavion Carter, was also shot in the wrist. Police believe the suspect was aiming to injure Carter.

Half a block away, at a separate crime scene, an Hispanic woman was getting gas at a Marathon gas station at Canale Street and West Peace Street when a stray bullet struck her six-year-old child in the head.

The child, Jeison Romero Lopez, was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he passed away. According to his aunt, Jeison was looking forward to his birthday on September 15.

Brown said police have located a white Dodge Charger identified in the shootings.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson

Latest News

It is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend as it approaches the Louisiana or South...
Tropical Storm Ida to strengthen into a hurricane, approach coast
As COVID-19 cases in schools rise, some schools shift to temporarily hybrid learning model
Consider This: Reducing Crime Takes Leadership
Consider This: Reducing Crime Takes Leadership
Filming underway in the Capital City on ‘Muti’ starring Morgan Freeman
Filming underway in the Capital City on ‘Muti’ starring Morgan Freeman