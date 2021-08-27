Hurricane Ida could lead to postponements, cancellations at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - With inclement weather approaching, ticketholders are urged to check the Brandon Amphitheater’s page to find out if upcoming shows are being postponed.

“The Brandon Amphitheater is aware of the impending storms coming towards our area. We are monitoring these closely and should there be any updates to this weekend’s shows, we will share those with you on our social media channels,” the venue wrote on its Facebook page.

Harry Connick Jr. is slated to take the stage at 8 p.m. on August 28. Luke Bryan is slated to play at 7 p.m., Sunday, August 29.

Byran’s event was rescheduled from three other dates, two of which were rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as a strong hurricane Sunday either in Mississippi or Louisiana.

Locally, it is expected to drop between five and 10 inches of rain, heavy winds, and possible tornadoes.

