Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida is getting stronger over western Cuba and will move into The Gulf of Mexico overnight. Strengthening to a category 4 hurricane is likely this weekend before making landfall Sunday night in southern Louisiana. The storm will then track northward across our area Monday weakening from a category 1 hurricane into a tropical storm. Rainfall of up to 10 inches possible, along with wind damage and tornadoes. The weather will deteriorate in patches Sunday, but be at it’s consistent worst Monday into early Tuesday. Make a plan now and only remain in proven sturdy shelter for this storm system. Stay gassed up, have supplies that include food and water; and be sure to keep your phone charged up. If you lose power, you will not lose us by watching our coverage on The FREE First Alert Weather APP or by visiting WLBT.com/LIVE.

